Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How can I stay in shape on a time budget? Put your cellphone’s aeroplane mode to good use and invest in some good old-fashioned exercise BL PREMIUM

Q: It seems that the more you work from home the less time you have for yourself. What tips do you have to stay in shape on a serious time budget?

A: Holbourne Advisory wrote on its blog two years ago: “Technology has blurred the lines between where we work and where we live, allowing our workplace to encroach on our home life.”