Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How can I stay in shape on a time budget?
Put your cellphone’s aeroplane mode to good use and invest in some good old-fashioned exercise
25 May 2020 - 05:05
Q: It seems that the more you work from home the less time you have for yourself. What tips do you have to stay in shape on a serious time budget?
A: Holbourne Advisory wrote on its blog two years ago: “Technology has blurred the lines between where we work and where we live, allowing our workplace to encroach on our home life.”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now