Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How many sit-ups should I do to fit into my running tights again? If you want your abs to be visible, there is no way about it but to lower your body fat percentage

Q: I am quite anxious now that we can go for jogs in public. I’d love to run, but I have gained a few folds about my core during lockdown stage five. How many sit-ups should I do at home to be able to fit into my running tights again? Defined abs would be a bonus.

A: You can do sit-ups all day, every day and still not get the elephant in the room to budge. Relax, it’s an idiom.