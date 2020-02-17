Life The science behind throwing a knockout punch BL PREMIUM

Few things in life are more unsettling than a lurking sense of dread. Even simple tasks take on an ominous twist. Eskom adds a sense of dread to our lives daily. Whether we are in peak traffic or putting a roast in the oven, our best intentions can go out of the window in an instant when the power utility decides to hit the kill switch.

Despite their track record, no-one at Eskom holds a candle to one man when it comes to finding the kill switch. That man is Deontay Wilder, heavyweight boxing champion of the world.