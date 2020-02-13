Life / Art

Catch the Investec Cape Town Art Fair

Weekend treat for Cape Town art lovers

13 February 2020 - 05:00 Sarah Buitendach

The Investec Cape Town Art Fair runs this weekend (February 14 – 16) at the CTICC. It’s always an extravaganza of established and up-and-coming art talent from SA and across the globe, so it’s absolutely worth a visit.

It’s also the spot for art purchases — sales at last year’s show were close to R120m. Over the weekend there will be talks on art, philanthropy, museums of the 21st century, collecting art and investing in culture — especially timeous given the growth of privately owned and/or funded art institutions.

investeccapetownartfair.co.za

