Life MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Distributor brings boutique wines to enthusiasts in Gauteng Sourced Wines offers noteworthy discoveries from small-scale producers

It’s not all that easy to turn a passion into a profession. The number of very competent home cooks who have tried their hands at the restaurant business only to have burnt more than their fingers cannot be counted on an abacus. The danger of assuming that what you like will appeal to enough people to create an economically viable enterprise is always underestimated by those for whom wishful thinking trumps lustreless reality.

On the other hand, it is those who are most passionate who are also most persuasive: people who love what they do communicate their enthusiasm to everyone around them. Nowhere is this more evident than in the world of boutique wine production. The financial arithmetic alone should make this clear. A small cellar operation cannot crush, vinify and bottle wine under about R320 a case — not including amortisation of equipment or labour cost.