Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Fitness trends for 2020
From self-awareness to performance training and cannabis products, these are the local trends to keep an eye out for
06 January 2020 - 05:10
Nobel Laureate Niels Bohr warned us that prediction is very difficult, especially if it’s about the future.
It doesn’t take a futurist to predict that technology has disrupted our lives and changed them for good. The debatable point is whether it has changed them for the good. However, it is precisely this sharp uptick in digital technology that appears to have spurred a countertrend of sorts, a drive to go back to the basics and become self-aware as a human once more.
