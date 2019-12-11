Life Juicing up your blood won’t bring you nirvana It is unclear how liquidised or ‘detox foods’ might actually take toxins from your body BL PREMIUM

Here we are again: summer holiday time. Whether that means beaches and bikinis or just more partying, looking good is top priority. And so there’s the annual mass panic. Because despite all the usual promises made about losing the winter weight, getting glowing skin, or even just appearing a bit less like the walking dead, things (once again) didn’t turn out that way. And what does everyone still do? That’s right: juicing, detoxing, “clean” eating, or whatever you want to call piling into mountains of fruit and veg, sometimes mulched up and preferably raw. And I am still baffled.

Juicing is the weirdest incarnation of this “detox” and “cleanse” thinking. Since the invention of the juicer in the 1930s, juicing has been on a roll. The idea that liquidising your food — often while extracting some of its components — would somehow be better for you, is an odd one. I really understand if you’re an invalid unable to chew, but otherwise …