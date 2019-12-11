Juicing up your blood won’t bring you nirvana
It is unclear how liquidised or ‘detox foods’ might actually take toxins from your body
Here we are again: summer holiday time. Whether that means beaches and bikinis or just more partying, looking good is top priority. And so there’s the annual mass panic. Because despite all the usual promises made about losing the winter weight, getting glowing skin, or even just appearing a bit less like the walking dead, things (once again) didn’t turn out that way. And what does everyone still do? That’s right: juicing, detoxing, “clean” eating, or whatever you want to call piling into mountains of fruit and veg, sometimes mulched up and preferably raw. And I am still baffled.
Juicing is the weirdest incarnation of this “detox” and “cleanse” thinking. Since the invention of the juicer in the 1930s, juicing has been on a roll. The idea that liquidising your food — often while extracting some of its components — would somehow be better for you, is an odd one. I really understand if you’re an invalid unable to chew, but otherwise …
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.