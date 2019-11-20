Life MICHAEL FRIDJHON: As is true of wine, Kanonkop has only got better with age There has been a gradual and strategic evolution across the almost 50 vintages the estate has been bottling wine BL PREMIUM

The annual Kanonkop vintage release evening is one of those events on the calendar worth taking seriously: in addition to a complete line-up of all the latest vintages, there are several aged releases available in limited quantities, and a couple of even older wines on the tasting tables “to make pleasure”, as the French would say.

There is also the entertainment value of the Kanonkop team’s roadshow itself. Co-proprietor Johann Krige’s dour, dry take on things is as disarmingly funny as it is meant to be; winemaker Abrie Beeslaar’s seemingly bland tale of the travails of the vintage is informative and entertaining.