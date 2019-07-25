Five biographical books you should have on your radar

Bassie — My Journey of Hope Basetsana Kumalo

(Penguin Books)

One of SA’s most beloved — and admired — personalities takes stock of her remarkable life, from her early days as Miss SA in 1994 through her dazzling life as a television presenter to her ongoing success as a businesswoman and her decades-long marriage. She talks frankly about the abuse she suffered at the hands of boxer Dingaan Thobela and the legal battles she has fought to protect her name and brand over the years, as well as her bitter experience of cyber-bullying.