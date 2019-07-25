Life / Books

Five biographical books you should have on your radar

25 July 2019 - 05:05 Michele Magwood
Make a list of delicious reads that will entertain you in spring. Picture: 123RF/DONATAS1205
Mrs Escobar — My Life With Pablo Victoria Eugenia Henao (Penguin Random House)

Twenty-five years after his death, the fascination for the infamous druglord Pablo Escobar is unabated. Now, for the first time, his wife tells the story of their life together. Maria Victoria Henao met Escobar when she was 13, eloped with him at 15 and, despite his numerous infidelities and savage violence, stayed by his side until his death.

Fernando Alonso — My Story Fernando Alonso (Macmillan)

Fans have waited a long time for this book. The Formula One double world champion is thought to be one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport. This autobiography promises to include never-before-discussed material on his rivalries with everyone from Michael Schumacher to Lewis Hamilton.

Bassie — My Journey of Hope Basetsana Kumalo
(Penguin Books)

One of SA’s most beloved — and admired — personalities takes stock of her remarkable life, from her early days as Miss SA in 1994 through her dazzling life as a television presenter to her ongoing success as a businesswoman and her decades-long marriage. She talks frankly about the abuse she suffered at the hands of boxer Dingaan Thobela and the legal battles she has fought to protect her name and brand over the years, as well as her bitter experience of cyber-bullying.

Me Elton John (Macmillan)

You’ve seen the movie, now read the story in Elton John’s own words. “My life has been one helluva rollercoaster ride and I’m now ready to tell you my story, in my own words,” the megastar tweeted. It’s said to be honest, irreverent and deeply moving, a rare insight into one of the world’s great musical talents, still standing after all these years.

Travel Light, Move Fast Alexandra Fuller (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

Following on from her family memoirs Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight and Cocktail Hour Under The Tree of Forgetfulness, Alexandra Fuller now pays tribute to her father, a self-exiled black sheep who turned his back on his posh British family and moved to Africa. It’s a story of joy, resilience and vitality.

