Dealing with your ghosts or living out your fantasies in a virtual reality ‘museum’

New York — If you find day-to-day reality terrifying, I’ve found a cure.

The Museum of Future Experiences, which opened last week in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood and runs until the end of August, is the latest millennial “museum” to pop up. But it’s not one for taking selfies in front of colourful backdrops and sharing them on social media. Instead, visitors wear a virtual-reality-inducing Oculus S headset and prepare to have their minds blown.

The museum is the brainchild of Bridgewater hedge fund alum David Askaryan, 32, who came up with the idea after realising that virtual reality (VR) had failed to take off, not because of the actual technology, but because of a business model that mistakenly assumed people were going to buy VR headsets for their personal use.

“Most VR companies relied on a consumer infrastructure that isn’t there,” he says. “Virtually nobody has a VR headset at home.” Consumer VR software investments dropped off a cliff in 2018, down 59% to $173m, from $420m a year earlier, according to SuperData, a digital games and VR market research company owned by Nielsen Holdings.

Askaryan’s solution was to create a museum experience — which comes with the cute nickname MoFE — using VR in set locations for short periods of time. He describes it as “a curated cerebral experience blending immersive theatre, psychology, and virtual reality for an intimate exploration of individual and collective consciousness”. It’s funded by prestigious tech accelerator Y Combinator. Tickets, which are purchased ahead of time, are $50 for an hour.

Kent Bye, host of the Voices of VR Podcast, sees potential in a model that creates spaces where individuals can test-drive VR, instead of buying their own $400 headsets.

“More and more people want to be immersed into their entertainment,” he says. “I think we’re going to start seeing more people putting their body into these experiences.”

Especially millennials. A study by Harris Group found 72% of people in this generation prefer to spend money on experiences than on material things. Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of Sanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab and an adviser to MoFE, says VR can be a tool “to help people think about themselves and how they relate to others”.

MoFE is not the first location-based VR experience. Tribeca Film Festival has a virtual arcade and a 360-degree theatre. At the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, visitors can use VR headsets to dive into the ocean or soar through the solar system.