How a gung-ho pro cyclist learned to relax and love midlife cycling

“I never really got why people would go on crazy cycling adventures with their mates at stupid o’clock at the weekend,” confesses David Millar, who had to suffer on his bike every day because it was his job as a professional rider. “Now I am retired, I think: ah, I totally get why you do it. It’s your escape. It’s where you go to get some headspace, or to see friends and socialise.

“I hadn’t appreciated that until now. I’ve got family. I’ve got work. And sport is now this really important other space where I go to get some of my own time.”

After years spent following scientific training plans and forensically monitoring his power meter data, Millar, aged 42, has finally rediscovered the enjoyment of cycling for pleasure.

He may still live in the professional cycling mecca of Girona but he has swapped beeping gadgets and ruthless self-competition for playful mountain-bike adventures with friends, gentle spins around London on his fold-up bike, and relaxing family rides with his wife, Nicole, and children Archie, Harvey and Maxine. But this midlife transition did not come easily.

“I loved cycling but towards the end it just felt like work, with a lot of stress and pressure,” he says. “I was exhausted — psychologically more than anything, which meant I didn’t want to touch a bike for a while. I wasn’t ready. I needed distance.

“It’s taken a few years to see it differently. Towards the end of my career I would say cycling wasn’t a positive addition in my life. It dragged me down. But cycling is now a healthy place for me again. And I have a great deal of empathy for how people use sport for their mental health.”