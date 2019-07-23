Continuation benefits: are they the life assurance industry’s best-kept secret?

When you leave your employer you lose your group life cover. If you don’t get the same benefits from a new employer, it can leave a huge hole in essential cover you need to ensure you have an income if you are disabled or your family is provided for when you die.

But there is a little-used option that may be available to you: converting your group life cover into a policy in your own name. This is known as exercising the continuation option.

Though the policy will convert into one that is priced for your age when you leave the group scheme, you won’t be underwritten. This means you don’t have to take any medical tests or answer any medical questionnaires and you won’t get any loadings on your premiums because you have medical conditions such as hypertension or diabetes or, worse, have cover for these conditions excluded.

The ability to get cover at the life company’s best rates for your age may be one of the industry’s best-kept secrets. Few people take up the conversion option, life assurers say.

You may think you do not need it because you are moving to a new employer that also offers group life cover. However, remember that most group life schemes offer you a standard amount of cover that may not be sufficient for your needs.

Also, your current group life cover may be a better product — for example, offering a monthly income-protection benefit that will serve you better on disability than a lump sum, or cover for a disability that prevents you from doing your own occupation rather than only providing cover when you cannot do any similar occupation.

Your employer — if your group scheme is a standalone one or your retirement fund that offers group benefits — must have chosen to include the continuation option for your scheme, but Reinier van Gijsen, head of pricing at Sanlam Group Risk, says assurers typically do offer this option on all group risk cover except for funeral cover.

Hugh Hacking, the GM for operations at Old Mutual Corporate, says your employer or fund agrees to pay the premiums for this extra benefit and these amounts may in turn be deducted from your salary.

He says the conversion option is mainly exercised by employees who are not in good health, as they know cover will either be declined or loaded if they have to apply for cover with full underwriting.

Van Gijsen says take-up is better among highly financially literate employees compared to lower-income earners.

Low take-up rates don’t necessarily mean assurers are scoring. Hacking says the additional premium for the conversion option takes into account an assumed level of the take as well as the claims employees exiting the group and taking individual policies tend to make.

Van Gijsen says the group life division pays a conversion fee to the individual life division for it to convert the cover and accept you without underwriting.

Schalk Malan, CEO of BrightRock, says if you are in poor health and therefore more likely to claim, the conversion option allows you to access cover you wouldn’t otherwise be able to get or would have to pay more for in the market.

Policyholders are the ones who actually benefit the most from being able to convert their group risk cover to an individual life policy — even when the take-up is low, he says.