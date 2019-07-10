Modern revamp of Urban Moyo adds to traditional elements

There is an art to blending old with new, to combining tradition with modernity and pulling it off with flair. At Urban Moyo, a new addition to Sandton’s dining scene, this has been done with effortless skill.

Part of the Moyo restaurant franchise, Urban Moyo was conceptualised slightly differently to compliment the architecture of a sprawling city. Urban Moyo owner Gugu Zuma-Ncube says the urbanisation of the Moyo brand came about as it felt it was time for a makeover so that it’s more appealing to locals looking to experience continental flavours in a trendy environment.

Zuma-Ncube says while the ethos of Moyo has been maintained — to celebrate what is beautiful and sophisticated about Africa — the revamp is an up-to-date and modern expression of Africa that focuses on looking ahead.

“My expectations are that anyone who identifies with the modern, dynamic and beautiful Africa we live in will love the restaurant,” she says.

This idea is reflected in the décor, which is influenced by natural elements and a mix of modern and earthy touches. Wooden canes along the ceiling run adjacent to vast glass panels that let in ample light. Grey pebbled walls dotted around the space pick up on the imposing marble slab behind the cosy yet elegant bar. Warm, brown leather seats are set off against the oblong shapes of wooden chairs and a selection of beautiful glassware and crockery.

The culmination is a balance of elements that melt into the glow of fire heaters warming the space on cold winter nights.