MARIKA SBOROS: What's the beef with cancer and bacon?

Just one slice of bacon a day raises your risk of bowel and colon cancers by about 20%, say UK scientists. The same applies to moderate intake of red meat, say the University of Oxford researchers.

Their recent study in the International Journal of Epidemiology is the largest ever UK investigation of the risks. The researchers tracked the diets of nearly 500,000 UK men and women aged between 40 and 69 over five years.

Their study went viral. It has put more flesh on the bones of anti-meat lobbies and added grist to the mill of plant-based lobbies worldwide. It has bulked up the body of evidence purporting to show that both red and processed meats are carcinogens (cancer-causing agents).

But do meat-loving South Africans really need to worry?

Some experts say the Oxford study confirms previous findings that consumption of red meat and processed meat, such as bacon, ham and sausages, increases the risk of colorectal cancer. And since 2015, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified processed meats — as a Class 1 carcinogen and red meat as “probably carcinogenic to humans”.

Other experts say the Oxford study is fear-mongering by plant-biased researchers. They say the study is riddled with flaws that undermine its conclusions. They also say there is no robust RCT (randomised, controlled trial) research whatsoever to show that red meat causes or even raises cancer risk. RCTs are the “gold-standard” of scientific research.