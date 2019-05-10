Eskom must stop hiding behind its social-good mandate

Eskom is in a crisis. Repeating such sentiments would be an understatement of the deeper malaise of the country because of years of underinvestment, corruption, poor planning and management.

South Africans depend on Eskom for their energy needs. Eskom, in turn, survives on tariff increases granted by the National Electricity Regulator of SA (Nersa). The other source of support for Eskom is state guarantees (fiscal resources) that act as surety to enable it to raise capital from debt markets.

Eskom is suffering from two decades of neglect, which intensified over the nine years under the Zuma administration. Challenges were bound to surface, given that this is a near monopoly that is vertically integrated and heavily reliant on coal as primary source of energy for nearly 90% of its power generation.

Eskom consists of the trinity of generation (turning power to energy), energy transmission (grid lines), and distribution (wholesale). Inefficiencies across these dimensions are reflected in the price consumers pay. In February 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Eskom would be unbundled into those three areas, presumably on advice from the high-level energy task team that was appointed in December 2018.

Speculation is that this is a prelude to privatisation, first hinted at in 1998. This was to be done through an independent system and market operator (ISMO) bill that would have ended Eskom’s monopoly. Eskom would only be involved in electricity generation and compete with independent power producers (IPPs), while another independent body would handle distribution.

However, the ISMO Bill, introduced in 2012 as a path towards breaking Eskom’s monopoly, was withdrawn by the governing party.

Eskom is also facing mounting debt, estimated to be more than R400bn. A decade ago, Eskom produced 40,000MW of electricity, had 32,000 employees at a cost of about R9bn, and debt of R40bn. Currently, production has risen by only 20% to 48,000MW, with 47,000 employees (40% increase) at a cost of R33bn (over 300% increase), and debt of R440bn (1,000% increase). Cost-cutting over the next three years is estimated at between R25bn and R30bn.

The most important reform principle is that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) distinguish between their public-good and commercial functions. Most SOEs have a blend of these functions. Eskom, for example, sells energy to a range of consumers. It also plays public-good roles, such as extending electricity connections to underserved communities, providing low-cost energy to vulnerable energy-intensive industries, and procuring locally to support domestic industry.

If used correctly, these social-good activities can be beneficial to the country and can be sustainably implemented by offsetting cost against income earned. However, social-good functions are often used as cover for core problems. Failure to operate properly is blamed on the need to meet the social-good mandate and then call for government bailouts. This creates a dependence on state funds that undermines pressure to operate efficiently.

The mix of commercial and social-good functions also makes it difficult to build internal structures that are devoted to coherent objectives. The all-out profit focus of commercial firms is diluted by the need to consider social good, while social-good objectives are diluted by the need to constantly consider costs and profitability.

Creating the distinction between these two sides is the only way that government support to SOEs can be managed sustainably. The ability to focus on commercial operations, and to improve efficiency, should open the potential for cross-subsidisation between commercial and social-good functions and do better with less public resources.

Accountability is a major problem at corruption-riddled SOEs with extensive evidence of questionable deals by SOEs, and yet no major legal findings have been made against anyone. While ad-hoc committees, such as the state capture commission, may reveal and act on specific incidents, they don’t offer ongoing checks and balances that a functioning system of accountability demands.

Accountability should not simply mean procedural justice, in which a crime is met with a punishment, but rather, a system that quickly and effectively identifies and neutralises mismanagement before this can do lasting damage.

The difficulty with building accountable SOEs is that many of the problems of corruption occurred under what is already a sophisticated system. SOEs have at least three points of accountability: their boards, the public enterprises minister and regulators. In addition, financial management is overseen by the Treasury, while sectoral policy is determined by departments, i.e. the department of energy for Eskom. Overarching oversight is vested with the National Assembly.

On paper this is relatively robust, yet it has consistently failed for two reasons. Firstly, all points of accountability are vulnerable to influence from the executive branch of government. The Presidency appoints ministers, who appoint board members and frequently oversee regulatory bodies, making the entire system vulnerable to intervention from the executive.

Secondly, few oversight bodies have either ongoing monitoring systems or proven tools to enact change. Board members generally rely on reports SOE executives, with limited oversight provided by independent auditors — many of whom were complicit in past failures. Board members’ only real power is to change the executive, which can destabilise institutions, often not targeting structural problems that underpin systems of corruption.

Regulators are the most insulated from both problems but are limited in power. Nersa, for example, can limit Eskom’s ability to raise tariffs, but it cannot affect the underlying costs involved in Eskom’s energy-generation business.

There is no easy solution to fixing accountability, but as a key principle, every layer of accountability needs to be reinforced with greater independence and deeper powers to intervene.

Perhaps the core reform question is whether SOEs should remain under control of the state, or whether it should be offloaded to the private sector. While there is a legitimate debate to be had, there is clear logic to keeping SOEs under state control, especially transmission functions, with some hybrid model in generation and distribution.

Blanket privatisation of SOEs effectively means that social-benefit roles disappear, and there are no guarantees that private players would not fail. For Eskom there will be a need for some role for government to ensure that energy generation doesn’t serve the narrow interests of those who can afford expensive tariffs, but also reaches the most vulnerable.

None of these principles can fix the core problems at the heart of many SOEs without the political will to shape strategic objectives and the future of these entities and the introduction of interventions. It may be important to set out a clear plan to restructure some SOEs with the input of unions as key stakeholders, especially given the severe implications for workers if these utilities fail.

For Eskom, unbundling could be an opportunity to explore options that would balance efficiency imperatives and sustainability in the broader sense.

• Maepa is deputy GM of the Public Servants Association of SA.