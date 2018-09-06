PinkDrive's new comic part of its grassroots approach to breast cancer awareness

To give the cartoon strip episodic continuity, the colours used in the background are environmental — cream for doctors’ and hospital rooms — and become associated with certain contexts. This increases the comic’s independence from the burden of text.

The people who use the mobile clinics typically have no medical aid cover and live in rural areas. Radiologist Helen Ball says "for those people to go to a hospital where there are diagnostic services is almost impossible".

Working with state hospitals, clinics and communities, PinkDrive has conducted 15,041 mammograms and 126,525 breast examinations and educated 369,722 people about breast cancer awareness.

The story in the comic strips reflects an ordinary SA existence. The characters make jokes, queue for taxis, go shopping and study. There are references to sangomas and traditional medicine, and Gogo’s comforting chicken soup.

Breytenbach, who studied fine art at Rhodes University and has done educational illustrations for years, says she wants her work to be "useful".

She credits Brown’s scripting for the success of the strip: "I think the language is accessible especially because I am always concerned with getting as few words on a page; because I don’t want to get a whole comic dominated by text.

"When I get it from Deni she has already edited it down to make it as simple and short as possible, and then we pare it down.

"We get stuck with awfully long words like chemotherapy, which take up a whole line." says Breytenbach.

The comic demystifies breast cancer and the common medical procedures used in treatment. In a humorous and upbeat way, it affirms the importance of hospital care and the wisdom of trusting and following medical procedures. It can be found on PinkDrive’s website and on Instagram.