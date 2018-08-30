Rekindling the flame of the ancients with Ju/’hoansi master trackers in Kruger

I went to the remote //xa/oba settlement in north-eastern Namibia because there, Louis Liebenberg* told me, I would find three old-way geniuses, /ui-Kxunta, /ui-G/aqo and ?oma Daqm.

Indigenous master trackers: the only three formally recognised as such in Namibia, although there are others out there, scarcely known, talents unseen.

In the scrubby grasslands of "Bushmanland" they showed me how they could stay on the tracks of Gemsbok for as long as my water bottle lasted in the scorching heat (a couple of hours). They pointed out in soft sand two sets of blurred parallel tracks of some four-legged creatures. Probably different creatures, I thought, because of their slightly different gait lengths. Or perhaps an adult and a youngster?

A bat-eared fox and black-backed jackal, they said. "How do you know?" I asked. Because they are, they replied. How do you know that’s Nelson Mandela? Because that is what Nelson Mandela looks like. You don’t need caliper or a DNA kit to know.

Impressed and abashed — this is not the way I had been taught in my trail guide apprenticeship. Anyone who has walked through mopane thickets in Kruger knows how maze-like they can be. One tousled bush looks very much like every other. A good place to get lost. It is the same with the terminalia scrub of Nyae Nyae.