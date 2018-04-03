Jewish Museum home to intricate relics from centuries of Japan ties

To the uninformed it looks like an intricately carved small sculpture. It is meditative and pleasing to hold. It is a carved toggle used as a fastener to attach tobacco cases or bags to the obi (sash) worn with a man’s kimono. The Japanese for root is "ne" and to fasten is "tsuke".

When netsuke emerged in the late 17th century, Japanese society was hierarchical and restrictive. The merchant class were only allowed to wear plain kimonos. Sumptuary laws introduced by the Tokugawa Shogunate meant that no one could flaunt wealth other than the samurai, on pain of death.

Netsuke became works of art that reflected the status of the wearer. It is said that in the 19th century, a master carver sold a netsuke for the price of a house.

When Chinese refugees fled their country for Nagasaki at the end of the Ming dynasty they took their carvings, including ivory figurines of their gods, medicinal figures and silk measuring seals. It has been suggested that these objects became the template for netsuke or were adapted into them.

The earliest netsuke were fashioned from fragments of wood, shells and stag horns. Each has two small holes to attach it to a cord.

A true netsuke is rounded and has no protrusions. Like a haiku, it should contain an element of surprise. Animals and humans were the most popular subjects and the narrative covers gods, myths, legends and nature.

Netsuke are classified according to shape. Although most were carved from wood — boxwood was preferred for its fine grain, ease in staining and carving — ebony, ivory, bone, ceramic and even hippo and whale teeth have been used.

Japanese people who considered themselves cultured wore toggles with poetry inscribed on them. Risqué gents sometimes displayed sexually suggestive imagery.

Famous western netsuke collectors include jewellers Louis Cartier and Carl Fabergé. Prolific collectors are found in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Britain and the US.

In 2011, a year after The Hare with the Amber Eyes was published, an ivory lion dog — or shishi —was sold at Bonham’s in London for £250,000. High-quality netsuke are valued at £4,000 to £40,000 today.

The late Isaac Kaplan, a South African businessman, owned one of the most comprehensive private collections of netsuke in the world. Of his 613 netsuke, 100 are at the South African Jewish Museum in Cape Town, to which they were bequeathed.

Kaplan started collecting netsuke in the mid-1950s after a friend’s brother, who had worked in Japan, introduced him to the art. To Kaplan, who as a boy had spent time in an orphanage, netsuke may have provided an intimate yet controllable world that was safe, contained and ordered yet contained elements of the magical and whimsical.

Although Kaplan taught himself to write Japanese, he never visited Japan.

His son Mendel Kaplan says his father lived in 18th and 19th century Japan in his imagination. There was the risk that the 20th century Japan could have destroyed his carefully constructed world.

The Isaac Kaplan Netsuke Collection at the South African Jewish Museum is displayed in wooden cabinets close to Kaplan’s collection of Japanese swords, pipes, metal work, tobacco pouches and bags.

Carved to be viewed from 365 degrees, the desire to hold, examine and even possess the netsuke is strong. The museum provides magnifying glasses so incredible detail can be enjoyed.

The collection is divided into categories: the early collection; the South African artist Gregoire Boonzaaier’s collection; individual gifts; the collection of lucky gods, legendary and mythical characters and heroes; everyday life; flora and fauna; mythical beasts and devils; and unusual netsuke.

Each of the 100 pieces in this display is fascinating. For example, Roseis Dream from the Edo period is a netsuke of a grand palace complete with minute people inside and a dreaming beggar on its outskirts. The ivory Dried Fish is also from the Edo period. A dried, dead salmon is symbolic of good health.

The highlight is the ivory carving of a deer baying at the moon. The deer is much loved in Japan and is a companion to Jurojin, the god of longevity. One of only five or six in the world, it is rare because the deer is shown seated.

The Isaac Kaplan netsuke collection is a reminder of SA’s long connection with Japan.

The South African Jewish Museum is in Hatfield Street, Gardens, Cape Town.