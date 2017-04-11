Cape teacher, musician and visionary Vincent Kolbe was no ordinary man

"He had a knack of making reading and books sexy. It was there, too, that I was introduced to the importance and enjoyment inherent in cultural life. Art classes and stamp-collecting club meetings became a complementary site of cultural expression.

"This was true for so many people of my age who were exposed to the literary charisma of Vincent Kolbe."

Bonteheuwel Library became a place of community activism with live music sessions and public debates. This provided the necessary space for "creolisation", the term Kolbe used to describe the unity of Cape Town.

In the 1980s, Kolbe provided banned literature, which resulted in the library being watched by the security police. He always found ways to empower people through education and telling stories of people whose contribution to building SA was never heard under apartheid.

He was a founding member of the Robben Island Museum, the organisation Musical Action for People’s Power and the District Six Museum.

Colin Miller, director for Global Arts at the University of Delaware, was mentored by Kolbe. "Vincent would always say once you set up something, you move on. You don’t hold onto it. It talks to letting go of power and control. We share, we give and we let go, so it can grow. We don’t own these things," he says.

Kolbe was an advocate of the power of music to bring people together. He had experienced this in Cape Town in the 1950s, when it was the country’s dance capital, with ballroom and social dancing happening all over the city from Thursday to Sunday nights. He hosted regular Sunday jam sessions that were always documented at his home in Lansdowne.

Concert promoter Paul Sedres met Kolbe at one of his last jam sessions before his death in 2010 at the age of 77.

"I arrived with a group of international dance experts at his home, where his party was in its final throes. Vince’s body was in decline but you’d never have thought so as he got up to do spontaneous demonstrations of Cape jazz dancing with each of the astonished women."

Kolbe was a great dancer, a talented musician and a quintessential storyteller. He was a font of knowledge and a fountain of inspiration. He shared his knowledge openly and freely.