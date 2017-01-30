Diabetes was shot in arm for chef

When chef Stacy White prepares a meal, she is creating an adventure on a plate. Her salad might start quite normally, with a cluster of green leaves, a few tomatoes and some beans, all freshly picked from the garden.

Strawberries, bananas and avocado are added, with pretty purple garlic flowers adding a fiery bite. Poached eggs are perched on top, then slices of nectarine emerge, tinged with a curried marinade.

The chef’s inventive fruit-and-vegetable combinations sparkle on the plate and on the tongue. White, 37, loves to make food fun, but there is nothing amusing about the reason why she does it. She was diagnosed as a type 2 diabetic four years ago and needs insulin injections, despite following a healthy diet.

"I have to inject five times a day because I’m on two different types of insulin," she says.

"Everyone in our family has diabetes, so it wasn’t much of a shock when I was diagnosed.

"Sometimes it’s been a bit rough, especially after they put me on insulin because it takes a while to get used to it. But it’s not the end of the world if you look after yourself."

White is the chef at the Brahman Hills Hotel in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and a raconteur with an infectious laugh that she exercises often. She chats to guests at every meal, explaining the dishes and inevitably collecting compliments on her colourful creations.