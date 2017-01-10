Financiers reveal favourite holiday spots, from the South Pacific to SA

New York — Want to do a little networking on your next vacation? Pick your vacation spot strategically. We’ve asked eight influential financiers to reveal their favourite places to unwind — and offered our own advice on how to recreate their trips.

We can’t promise whether they’ll return season after season, but we can promise you’ll have an excellent trip — and plenty to chat about at the next cocktail party.

An epic adventure in Kenya

Whitney Tilson, founder of Kase Capital Management

"Every other December holiday, we go to Kenya to visit my parents and sister who live there," said Whitney Tilson. "Sometimes we go on safari; this year we climbed Mount Kenya. Every time we end up for a week at my parents’ beach house in the island paradise of Lamu."

Highlights: Tilson and his family spent beach days in Lamu tubing, sand-yachting, and watching dhow races from their boat. In Nairobi, they visited an elephant orphanage and a giraffe sanctuary. "The funniest thing was holding a food pellet in our mouths and letting the giraffe kiss us," said Tilson.

Do it yourself: Stay at the Giraffe Manor, an iconic property in the Nairobi suburb of Karen, and you’ll get to feed the titular creatures from your breakfast table — they’re known to stick their long necks through the hotel’s dining room windows. Arijiju and Angama Mara are the plushest retreats if you want to go on safari in the Masai Mara; if you opt to trek Mount Kenya instead, book with African Ascents, the company Tilson used. And when you finally make it to the beach, book his family home for yourself.