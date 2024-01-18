The Altron Fintech Household Resilience Index shows that most SA households are experiencing significant financial challenges, due to the strict monetary policy of the central bank. Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Roelof Botha for more detail on the findings.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA households remain under severe financial pressure
Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Roelof Botha
