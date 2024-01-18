Economy

WATCH: SA households remain under severe financial pressure

Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Roelof Botha

18 January 2024 - 16:29
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
The Altron Fintech Household Resilience Index shows that most SA households are experiencing significant financial challenges, due to the strict monetary policy of the central bank. Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Roelof Botha for more detail on the findings.

