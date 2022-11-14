WEBINAR | Is infrastructure spend still SA’s saving grace?

The infrastructure and construction industries used to be front runners in driving a prosperous South African economy. When the world grappled to come to terms with the 2008 financial crisis, SA was protected and even thrived, largely due to investment in infrastructure such as roads, airports and stadiums in the run-up to the 2010 Fifa World Cup. While this demonstrates the powerful impact that investment in private and public construction can have on the economy of a country, it seems like those glory days are forever gone. Is it not time for them to be revived?

Infrastructure has several social benefits that help contribute to and improve the quality of life for SA citizens. It enables development through the creation of jobs and provides the services that underpin the ability of people to be economically productive. With such developments, the country can work towards improving employment, healthcare and the education system.

However, the global and local environments are making infrastructure deployment more challenging, with many cost pressures facing local construction companies and construction material producers.

The economy also suffers without proper and well-maintained logistics infrastructure. Road infrastructure is the largest programme accounted for in the government’s economic regulation and infrastructure budget items; it plays a critical role in SA’s economy. With the failing rail infrastructure, road freight has become a more common method of moving goods and services — albeit a more expensive option.

Register now for a Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with AfriSam, on November 22, where a panel of experts will analyse the macro domino effect of global and economic pressures in numerous industries such as cement manufacturing, the headwinds the construction industry should be aware of in driving infrastructure spend in pursuit of the National Development Plan (NDP) objectives, and the necessary value chain factors needed to achieve a prosperous SA.

Moderated by broadcast and financial journalist Alishia Seckam, the panel will include:

Miriam Altman, director of Altman Advisory;

Eric Diack, executive chairperson and CEO of AfriSam;

Denene Erasmus, energy writer at Business Day;

Bryan Perrie, CEO of Cement & Concrete SA; and

Richard Tomes, sales and marketing executive at AfriSam.

Event details: