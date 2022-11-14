×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE remains steady as Friday’s rally runs out of steam

China is considering implementing Covid-19 relaxation measures and property market support, bringing some relief to the markets in Hong Kong

BL Premium
14 November 2022 - 11:48 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as the previous session’s rally petered out.

The rally at the end of last week was built on the perception that one softer-than-expected CPI report meant the Federal Reserve would ease on the aggressive monetary tightening path...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.