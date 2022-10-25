Economic activity falls the most in 13 months in August

Signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China continue to weigh on prices on Tuesday
The African champions have been grouped alongside heavyweights Sweden and Italy, a team not quite among Europe’s elite
SA has no legal obligation to abide by sanctions imposed by the US and EU, says Ramaphosa's spokesman
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Greenpeace says DWS’s investments in new fossil fuel projects correspond to warming of 2.6°C
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
UN refugee agency says hundreds of Myanmar nationals have been sent back against their will by the Malaysian authorities
Ahead of the Open Studios event, Kwanele Sosibo meets three female artists toiling in this infamous building who are mounting a resistance against market forces
Economic activity decreased for a second straight month in August — and the most in 13 months, Reserve Bank data shows.
The Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator, which offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next 6-12 months, decreased by 2.3% on a monthly basis, and by 3.0% year on year. Nine of the 10 available component time series were lower...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Economic activity falls the most in 13 months in August
Slump in Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator led by decline in the number of residential building plans approved and a narrowing of the interest rate spread
Economic activity decreased for a second straight month in August — and the most in 13 months, Reserve Bank data shows.
The Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator, which offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next 6-12 months, decreased by 2.3% on a monthly basis, and by 3.0% year on year. Nine of the 10 available component time series were lower...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.