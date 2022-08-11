×

Economy

Manufacturing activity contracts for fourth month running

Stats SA says ongoing power cuts limited recovery in the sector and reduced production volumes

11 August 2022 - 13:37 Nico Gous

Manufacturing activity contracted for the fourth month in a row in June, Stats SA said on Thursday, as ongoing power cuts limited recovery in the sector and reduced production volumes.

Manufacturing production sank 3.5% year on year, higher than the expected 2.5%. This was worse than the 2.3% fall in May, but better than the 7.6% plunge in April...

