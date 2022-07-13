×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Retail sales in May well below expectations

Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

13 July 2022 - 21:45
Picture: 123RF/GUI YONGNIAN
Picture: 123RF/GUI YONGNIAN

Retail sales growth has slowed. The print for May showed a tepid rise of 0.1% on annual basis as consumers remain under pressure due to rising inflation and higher interest rates. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Retail sales much less buoyant than expected
Economy
2.
‘Grave danger’ of financial grey-listing
Economy
3.
Economists take a gloomier view on GDP after ...
Economy
4.
Decrease in factory activity slowed in May
Economy
5.
Sasria pays out 80% of claims related to 2021 ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.