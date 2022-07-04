Policy uncertainty at its highest level since 2016
The uncertainty is driven by the heightened global economic unpredictability arising from the Russia-Ukraine war and domestic issues
04 July 2022 - 12:05
Policy uncertainty in SA increased to its highest level since 2016, according to North West University’s (NWU) Policy Uncertainty Index (PUI) released on Monday.
The NWU Business School’s PUI for the second quarter of 2022 rose to 60.9 from 59.7 in the first quarter. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now