Economy Policy uncertainty at its highest level since 2016 The uncertainty is driven by the heightened global economic unpredictability arising from the Russia-Ukraine war and domestic issues

Policy uncertainty in SA increased to its highest level since 2016, according to North West University’s (NWU) Policy Uncertainty Index (PUI) released on Monday.

The NWU Business School’s PUI for the second quarter of 2022 rose to 60.9 from 59.7 in the first quarter. ..