Economy

Index of SA’s policy uncertainty jumps dramatically

Russia-Ukraine war, energy insecurity and deteriorating consumer confidence heighten risk

04 April 2022 - 15:58 Thuletho Zwane

Policy uncertainty in SA has reached unprecedented heights due to a combination of the Russia-Ukraine war, global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical factors, which have heightened risk and volatility.

Policy uncertainty affects growth, employment and investment...

