Index of SA’s policy uncertainty jumps dramatically
Russia-Ukraine war, energy insecurity and deteriorating consumer confidence heighten risk
04 April 2022 - 15:58
Policy uncertainty in SA has reached unprecedented heights due to a combination of the Russia-Ukraine war, global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical factors, which have heightened risk and volatility.
Policy uncertainty affects growth, employment and investment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now