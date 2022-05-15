Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank’s rate decision and inflation to take centre stage The monetary policy committee is widely expected to announce a 50 basis point rise B L Premium

The SA Reserve Bank takes centre stage this week when its monetary policy committee (MPC) is widely expected to raise interest rates for the fourth successive meeting.

The MPC will announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday and is increasingly expected to deliver a 50 basis point (bps) hike to 4.75% to contain high inflation, which is near the upper limit of its 3-6% target range. ..