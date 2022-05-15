ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank’s rate decision and inflation to take centre stage
The monetary policy committee is widely expected to announce a 50 basis point rise
15 May 2022 - 15:48
The SA Reserve Bank takes centre stage this week when its monetary policy committee (MPC) is widely expected to raise interest rates for the fourth successive meeting.
The MPC will announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday and is increasingly expected to deliver a 50 basis point (bps) hike to 4.75% to contain high inflation, which is near the upper limit of its 3-6% target range. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now