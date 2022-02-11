Four things that could affect your payroll in the new tax year

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present the 2022/2023 Budget Speech on February 23. While he is unlikely to make any earth-shattering announcements from a payroll perspective, there are few items employers should keep an eye on.

Let’s take a look:

1. The two-pot pension proposal

The National Treasury has proposed a pension system in which a member’s retirement savings will be split into two pots in the future:

An accessible pot into which one-third of their contributions will be invested; and

An inaccessible retirement pot where the other two thirds will be invested.

The goal is to enable people to access funds in a financial emergency, while also ensuring they preserve savings for retirement.

It is not a certainty these new regulations will be finalised by the time of the Budget. However, if and when they are implemented, the tax treatment of the two pots might be different, which could have implications for your company's payroll.

2. National Minimum Wage

The National Minimum Wage (NMW) Commission has recommended that the NMW be increased by consumer price inflation plus one percentage point (6%) from March 2022. This would boost the NMW from R21.69 an hour to about R23 an hour.