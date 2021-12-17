Cybersecurity and the cloud: What CFOs need to know

The importance of cybersecurity for CFOs

As more financial activities operate remotely through the cloud, CFOs will need to develop security measures tailored to the finance department.

Many of your financial procedures already running remotely may contain some of your company's most sensitive information, such as financial data from customers and suppliers.

You are in charge of some of your company's most precious data. Therefore, security should be a priority. If your company is hacked and your data is stolen, you may be held accountable.

With finance teams being particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks, CFOs need to be well-versed in emerging IT security challenges, dangers, and legal frameworks. They must co-ordinate with both IT and risk managers to ensure that new cybersecurity risks arising from the adoption of remote work do not outpace the policies established to protect susceptible data.

Bottom line: You shouldn't overlook emerging security vulnerabilities, but you also shouldn't go it alone.

When it comes to financial data, CFOs should be wary of the following threats:

Phishing attacks: Phishing attacks deceive employees into disclosing sensitive financial information, primarily via email, voice calls, and text messaging.

Malware: Malware refers to malicious software, files, or programs that are meant to harm and disrupt systems.

Data leaks: Valuable financial information can be leaked via business and home internet connections through laptops, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets.

How cloud computing can assist in overcoming cybersecurity challenges

When appropriately designed, cloud solutions can be more secure than on-premise alternatives. Cloud providers often guarantee the safety and security of their platforms and offer extra security features to their customers, such as password protection, encryption, and access limitations based on user profiles.

Businesses can also take advantage of 24/7 monitoring and specialist cybersecurity teams trained to identify and respond to threats and minimise damage.

In Sage's CFO 3.0 research report, 66% of respondents said cloud-based systems are secure. Fast-forward 18+ months and 88% of respondents in this study who already use the cloud say their systems are more secure than before, and 65% say they benefit from safer data processes and storage.

However, you should be sure that the cloud providers can meet your needs.

There are variances across cloud providers, large and small, so be prepared to ask probing questions about how they safeguard your data and equipment.

Because remote working entails user-managed devices and remote access, don't use cloud software until you know exactly how users will access it, what they will see, and how you will manage them.

One of the main security advantages of cloud apps over on-premise systems is the simplicity with which software may be patched and upgraded. With new threats continuously developing, cloud providers just need to send out a single remedy to many users whenever a vulnerability exists. Users will always have the most recent and secure software versions.

But keep in mind that cloud technology is only as safe as your people.

No technology will help if your staff leave credentials out in the open or click every link in their emails without thinking. Train, educate, and instil a security-first culture.

How CFOs can begin implementing cloud technology:

Determine your objectives

Get a firm grasp on how cloud software can help your company. Determine which activities will be automated and how much time will be saved on financial operations. The more tangible the goals, the more buy-in you'll obtain from the rest of the team. Measurable key performance indicators will be helpful in this situation.

Examine your current infrastructure

Sage's research found that 83% of businesses plan to automate manual tasks. Before making any changes, it's vital to identify which of your procedures are operating correctly. Implementing cloud software can be a complex process. Therefore a good audit can help you prioritise your cloud activities and decide which systems and apps to transfer first, depending on the value they provide your organisation.

Maintain open lines of communication with your teams

Before you can get buy-in, you need to show your finance team and the rest of the organisation what the cloud can accomplish for them. Throughout the process, you must communicate. Your staff plays an essential role in security by understanding and adhering to best practices.

Get the necessary assistance

You will need to speak with cloud providers and ask the appropriate questions. What is their track record in terms of security and compliance? What type of assistance can you expect from them? Work with top management, IT teams, and other departments to get the info you need, and consider hiring outside help to assure long-term success.

It's a primary concern when a company's client data or business information is compromised. And in most situations, the problem is a lack of management and implementation by the respective firm.

Moving your financial systems to the cloud will increase security while also enabling a more flexible work environment to support workers — regardless of location — and assist them in avoiding mistakes that might jeopardise personal data and the organisation.

This article was paid for by Sage.