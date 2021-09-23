BREAKING NEWS: Reserve Bank holds interest rates at record lows
The decision was unanimous and in line with market expectations predicting the bank would keep rates steady
The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee kept the benchmark interest rate at record lows of 3.5% on Thursday.
The decision, which was unanimous, was in line with market expectations predicting the bank would keep rates steady. ..
