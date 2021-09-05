ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: GDP and fragile business confidence in focus
Economists expect the growth rate to slow to 2% in the second quarter, according to the Bloomberg median
05 September 2021 - 18:01
SA’s second-quarter GDP figures will be the main highlight this week, which is packed with other data releases, including the closely watched business confidence index compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) in partnership with Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).
Stats SA will release the GDP figures on Tuesday, followed by mining production for June on Wednesday. According to a Bloomberg median estimate, mining output is expected to have grown 21% in June on an annualised basis, from 21.9% in May...
