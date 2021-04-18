Growing demand for used vehicles changing the SA truck market
18 April 2021 - 16:51
Growing demand for used vehicles is changing the shape of the SA truck market, says Michael Dietz, CEO of Daimler Trucks & Buses Southern Africa.
He said more transport companies were incorporating used vehicles into their fleets. Many were used to service short-term contracts and then sold afterwards...
