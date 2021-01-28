National SA new-vehicle sales could rise 21% this year, says Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby is upbeat, but says market behaviour is unpredictable in such uncertain times BL PREMIUM

The SA new-vehicle market could recover by at least 21% in 2021 from last year’s Covid-generated collapse, Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby said Thursday.

That is way ahead of previous forecasts, which put the likely rebound at about 15%...