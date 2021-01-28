SA new-vehicle sales could rise 21% this year, says Toyota SA CEO
Andrew Kirby is upbeat, but says market behaviour is unpredictable in such uncertain times
28 January 2021 - 18:55
The SA new-vehicle market could recover by at least 21% in 2021 from last year’s Covid-generated collapse, Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby said Thursday.
That is way ahead of previous forecasts, which put the likely rebound at about 15%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now