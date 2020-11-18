Nationalising Reserve Bank will create fears and be negative for investment, Treasury says
A private member’s bill has been introduced by EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu proposing the nationalisation of the Bank without compensation
18 November 2020 - 14:04
The nationalisation of the Reserve Bank would create fears over the possible nationalisation of financial assets in general and be negative for investment and economic growth, the Treasury argued in parliament on Wednesday.
The Treasury also said such a step, coming against a backdrop of state capture, would be the wrong move and would be strongly opposed by the government.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now