Economy Nationalising Reserve Bank will create fears and be negative for investment, Treasury says A private member’s bill has been introduced by EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu proposing the nationalisation of the Bank without compensation BL PREMIUM

The nationalisation of the Reserve Bank would create fears over the possible nationalisation of financial assets in general and be negative for investment and economic growth, the Treasury argued in parliament on Wednesday.

The Treasury also said such a step, coming against a backdrop of state capture, would be the wrong move and would be strongly opposed by the government.