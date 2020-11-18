News Leader
WATCH: How infrastructure is at heart of SA recovery
RMB’s Elena Ilkova talks Business Day TV about the an infrastructure session at the SA investment conference
18 November 2020 - 08:40
President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that the 2020 investment conference will move from investment pledges to commitments, and ultimately to the implementation of infrastructure projects, further supporting his economic recovery plan.
RMB’s Elena Ilkova spoke to Business Day TV about an infrastructure session she attended at the conference.
