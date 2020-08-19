Economy Reserve Bank steps back from debate on nationalisation BL PREMIUM

The Reserve Bank has withdrawn from the public debate about its nationalisation and is leaving it to the politicians, governor Lesetja Kganyago says.

“We have spelled out why we were opposed to that and quite frankly we think it is a distraction. But we have decided to step away from the debate,¨” he said on Wednesday at an event hosted by the Cape Town Press Club.