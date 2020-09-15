WATCH: SA’s ‘last-chance saloon’

Today marks exactly six months since the coronavirus was declared a national disaster in SA on March 15. And Friday marked six months since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

Since then, the global economy has slipped into recession and millions have lost their jobs, prompting central banks around the world to launch unprecedented stimulus. Locally, the economic damage has been even worse.

Michael Avery speaks to Martin Kingston, chair of the steering committee of Business for SA; Lebogang Mulaisi, Cosatu labour market policy co-ordinator; and Annabel Bishop, investec chief economist about yet another round of talks on how to bring the economy out of its induced coma as swiftly as possible.