Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: SA’s ‘last-chance saloon’

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how to bring the economy out of its induced coma as swiftly as possible

15 September 2020 - 16:14 Business Day TV
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

Today marks exactly six months since the coronavirus was declared a national disaster in SA on March 15. And Friday marked six months since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

Since then, the global economy has slipped into recession and millions have lost their jobs, prompting central banks around the world to launch unprecedented stimulus. Locally, the economic damage has been even worse.

Michael Avery speaks to Martin Kingston, chair of the steering committee of Business for SA; Lebogang Mulaisi, Cosatu labour market policy co-ordinator; and Annabel Bishop, investec chief economist about yet another round of talks on how to bring the economy out of its induced coma as swiftly as possible.

Agricultural sector marginally optimistic as economy opens up

New Agbiz survey shows most of SA’s agriculture and agribusiness sectors survived the Covid-19 crisis relatively well
Economy
1 day ago

State infrastructure spend will not achieve economic growth

There is no clear economic rationale for government investment, yet as the economy contracts, the government continues spending
Opinion
3 hours ago

Amplats launches into the hydrogen economy

The miner is building one of the world’s largest electrolyser plants to help power a green fleet of trucks
Companies
2 days ago

Anders Tegnell and the Swedish Covid experiment

Controversial epidemiologist believes lockdown is ‘using a hammer to kill a fly’. Could he be proved right?
Life
1 day ago

Greening cities should be key part of post-virus recovery

The move would create jobs, encourage growth and help limit climate change
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Odds tilt in favour of ...
Economy
2.
Tito Mboweni: SA’s economic outlook may be worse ...
Economy
3.
Agricultural sector marginally optimistic as ...
Economy
4.
SA construction sector looks set for bumper ...
Economy
5.
SA exporters protected in the event of a no-deal ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.