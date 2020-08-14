Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA’s economy needs the lockdown to end now

We talk to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec, about how the lockdown has done more damage to the economy than initially thought

14 August 2020 - 18:32 Mudiwa Gavaza
Deserted Johannesburg streets during the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: ALON SKUY
Deserted Johannesburg streets during the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: ALON SKUY

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight we look at the week’s top economics news, events and data. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec to discuss the issues. 

Join the conversation:  

It is widely expected that President Cyril Ramaphosa will soon announce a further loosening of lockdown restrictions to level 2 of the national lockdown, in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, as the rate of infections has started to drop. 

The discussion starts with Bishop explaining what the move to level 2 would mean for the local economy. She says it is a good thing that the country has reached a point where it is becoming more viable to open up other parts of the economy that have been unable to operate since late March. Level 3 has persisted for close to three months, after levels 5 and 4 were both month-long experiences, underpinned by the rise in infections since June. 

She says a slowdown in infections may give the state confidence to ease restrictions with one of the major shifts being inter-provincial travel.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

The conversation then turns to new economic data released this week.

Bishop says as more facts and figures are released by the country’s various agencies about the performance of various sectors during the lockdown, the reality is that the damage to SA’s economy over the past four months has been worse than initial projections. 

SA is unlikely to see 2019 levels of economic activity until 2025, she says, explaining that a 73% contraction in industrial production, driven by weakness in manufacturing, mining and electricity production in the second quarter of this year will take a long time to recover from. Not all sectors are likely languishing. Agriculture, Bishop says, will see good growth, but even that will not be enough to offset losses from the wider economy.

On the whole, Bishop says there’s a lot of work to be done to get SA’s economy back on track. But as much as the Covid-19 crisis has highlighted all the things that are wrong, it does shed light on areas of policy and ease of doing business that can be improved, she says. 

The discussion also touches on other data points for manufacturing, mining, industrial production, tourism, retail and motor vehicle sales; together with an outlook for GDP and the possible impact of load-shedding on the country’s ability to recover in the long term. 

Ramaphosa set to ease lockdown and may lift booze and tobacco bans

Optimism rises that there will be a return to alcohol, tobacco sales
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: End to lockdown won’t turn our pumpkin economy into a fairy tale

SA’s leaders have managed to turn an emergency into a disaster, with trust gone and corruption the new normal
Opinion
1 day ago

Covid-19: Cyril Ramaphosa gets a pat on the back from the WHO

SA responded quickly and did ‘all the right things’, says regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti
National
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA’s big investment hopes may turn out to be hype
Economy
2.
Mining production shrank further in June even as ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: Data shows faint glimmer of hope for ...
Economy
4.
How the booze ban is battering a beloved local gin
Economy
5.
Kganyago sticks to his guns on Bank policy
Economy

Related Articles

SA’s big investment hopes may turn out to be hype

Economy

WATCH: Data shows faint glimmer of hope for retailers

Economy

Kganyago sticks to his guns on Bank policy

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.