PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA’s economy needs the lockdown to end now

The conversation then turns to new economic data released this week.

Bishop says as more facts and figures are released by the country’s various agencies about the performance of various sectors during the lockdown, the reality is that the damage to SA’s economy over the past four months has been worse than initial projections.

SA is unlikely to see 2019 levels of economic activity until 2025, she says, explaining that a 73% contraction in industrial production, driven by weakness in manufacturing, mining and electricity production in the second quarter of this year will take a long time to recover from. Not all sectors are likely languishing. Agriculture, Bishop says, will see good growth, but even that will not be enough to offset losses from the wider economy.

On the whole, Bishop says there’s a lot of work to be done to get SA’s economy back on track. But as much as the Covid-19 crisis has highlighted all the things that are wrong, it does shed light on areas of policy and ease of doing business that can be improved, she says.

The discussion also touches on other data points for manufacturing, mining, industrial production, tourism, retail and motor vehicle sales; together with an outlook for GDP and the possible impact of load-shedding on the country’s ability to recover in the long term.