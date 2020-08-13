Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Data shows faint glimmer of hope for retailers

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talks to Business Day TV about the retail sector

13 August 2020 - 10:09 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ ANTON GVOZDIKOV
Picture: 123RF/ ANTON GVOZDIKOV

SA’s retail sales slump has eased due to the relaxing of lockdown restrictions.

The 7.5% sales decline recorded in June, shows a marked improvement from the record declines recorded earlier in 2020.

Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings about the data and whether it could be an indication of a sustainable, albeit slow, recovery for the sector.

Rate of contraction for retail sales slows in June

But retail activity is still about 10% down from the levels before the pandemic struck, and is likely to return to pre-Covid-19 levels only in the ...
Economy
19 hours ago

JSE set for second day of gains as investors digest vaccine news

Locally, investors will be watching retail sales for June due later on Wednesday
Markets
22 hours ago

TELITA SNYCKERS: The tobacco industry has never been this vulnerable — here’s how to use that to do some good

There is a simple way for the government to reduce the number of smokers in SA, and that is to increase the tax on cigarettes. It has worked before ...
Opinion
2 days ago

JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Wednesday

The threat of political deadlock in the US over another stimulus package is threatening sentiment, but there is the hope of a vaccine
Markets
1 day ago

Rand little changed as markets await US stimulus decision

The rand pared Tuesday’s gains as the dollar gains momentum on a variety of positive international factors
Markets
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Kganyago sticks to his guns on Bank policy
Economy
2.
READ IN FULL: Lesetja Kganyago on Bank policy in ...
Economy
3.
Rate of contraction for retail sales slows in June
Economy
4.
WATCH: How should SA be preparing for the ‘new ...
Economy
5.
PODCAST | The Nando’s method: using social media ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.