News Leader
WATCH: Data shows faint glimmer of hope for retailers
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talks to Business Day TV about the retail sector
13 August 2020 - 10:09
SA’s retail sales slump has eased due to the relaxing of lockdown restrictions.
The 7.5% sales decline recorded in June, shows a marked improvement from the record declines recorded earlier in 2020.
Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings about the data and whether it could be an indication of a sustainable, albeit slow, recovery for the sector.
