WATCH: Is Covid-19 likely to change taxation policy?

​With the World Bank slashing global growth to its worst level since the early 1940s and records amounts of stimulus being injected into the world economy by governments, the question will increasingly be what impact this will have on tax policy.

It was the subject of a recent webinar hosted by Graphene Economics a specialist in transfer pricing and Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to Michael Hewson, director at Graphene Economics; Prof Keith Engel, CEO of the SA Institute of Tax Professionals; and Sébastien Gonnet, a director of international financial advisory firm Accuracy and founder of Transfer Pricing Economists for Development.