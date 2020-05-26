Economy

Leading indicator declines in March

The SA Reserve Bank warns of temporary distortions to underlying data due to Covid-19

26 May 2020 - 12:09 Lynley Donnelly
Picture: 123RF/INK DROP
Picture: 123RF/INK DROP

The SA Reserve Bank’s leading business cycle indicator declined in March, ringing in 18 months of consecutive annual declines.

The leading indicator, which offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months, declined 1.6% in March, a slightly slower rate of decline than February 2020’s revised -2.9%.

The Bank warned, however, that the Covid -19 pandemic has caused distortions in the gauge’s underlying data.

The leading indicator measures changes in a range of components over time, including the number of approved building plans, job-ad space, manufacturing order volumes and passenger vehicles sold

On a month-on-month basis, the gauge increased 0.7%, driven by increases in five of the eight available component time series, which outweighed decreases in the other three.

In its publication, the Bank noted that in March global and domestic risk aversion related to Covid-19 caused distortions to some of the component series of the leading indicator.

“The supply and demand shocks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in unusual behaviour in some component time series and because of the exogenous nature of the pandemic, it is therefore not possible for the composite leading business cycle indicator to have predicted its impact in advance,” the Bank said.

On March 27 SA entered into one of the harshest national lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The economy, however, was weak well ahead of the pandemic’s onslaught, with SA trapped in its longest downswing in the business cycle in its history.

The full economic effects of the lockdown are yet to be understood, but the Bank forecasts that the economy will shrink by 7% in 2020. Bleaker estimates from business grouping Business 4 SA have said the decline could be between 10% and 16.7%, depending on how quickly SA’s economy reopens.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

NEWS ANALYSIS: Burnt consumers unlikely to spend SA out of lockdown slump

Survey respondents report lost earnings, slashed budgets and anxiety about financial security
Economy
9 hours ago

Phased return to work needed soon to keep jobs while preserving lives

Despite the very dismal outlook, we can still take actions to prevent a worst-case scenario
Opinion
1 day ago

SA eases lockdown to open up the economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces move to level 3 from June 1
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Economist warns against permanent Covid-19 job ...
Economy
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Burnt consumers unlikely to spend ...
Economy
3.
Reserve Bank delays data releases due to Covid-19
Economy
4.
State energy group wants to take 25% of the fuel ...
Economy
5.
Lockdown muted Bank’s policy measures, says ...
Economy

Related Articles

Lockdown muted Bank’s policy measures, says Lesetja Kganyago

Economy

Reserve Bank delays data releases due to Covid-19

Economy

Economist warns against permanent Covid-19 job losses

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.