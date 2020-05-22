Economy

WATCH: How the rate cut will benefit consumers

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Spar CEO Graham O’Connor talk to Business Day TV

22 May 2020 - 07:46 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee slashed interest rates by 50 basis points, bringing total cuts for this year to 275 basis points.

This will provide much-needed relief to consumers at a time when Spar is warning of “unprecedented” pressure on shoppers.

Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Spar CEO Graham O’Connor about the rate cut and SA’s embattled consumers.

