WATCH: How the rate cut will benefit consumers
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Spar CEO Graham O’Connor talk to Business Day TV
22 May 2020 - 07:46
The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee slashed interest rates by 50 basis points, bringing total cuts for this year to 275 basis points.
This will provide much-needed relief to consumers at a time when Spar is warning of “unprecedented” pressure on shoppers.
Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Spar CEO Graham O’Connor about the rate cut and SA’s embattled consumers.