Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Survey shows SA households are under significant strain

A JustMoney survey shows South Africans were under financial strain even before the lockdown

15 May 2020 - 14:28 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we take a look at how South Africans are fairing financially during the Covid-19 crisis.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Emanuel Cristaudo, business head of JustMoney, a financial information provider.

Join the conversation:  

This discussion starts with Cristaudo explaining the results of new research around the financial health of consumers in SA.  

JustMoney’s research shows that the coronavirus pandemic has “significantly or very significantly” affected the family earnings of about three-quarters of South Africans who took part in a snapshot survey, and the vast majority of them can only afford an emergency payment of less than R5,000.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

Cristaudo says the survey, in which more than 2,000 people participated, shows that people’s finances were already strained  before the lockdown and that the crisis has accelerated a looming economic disaster for consumers. 

Discussion points include how the survey was conducted; a look through the key findings; what the results reveal about the state of consumer finances; and an outlook for the economy. 

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA is fast approaching a debt trap

Economist Dawie Roodt discusses the impact of the lockdown on SA's aviation sector and tax collection
Economy
4 days ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA economy weathers blow after blow

As the economy begins to reopen amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the year ahead looks bleak
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: re-opening SA’s economy

We focus on the continued effects of Covid-19 on the economy, restarting the SA economy and the government’s stimulus plan
Economy
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rate cut on the cards for strained consumers
Economy
2.
Small businesses battling to survive pandemic ...
Economy
3.
PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA is fast ...
Economy
4.
Reserve Bank’s Lesetja Kganyago says no to ...
Economy
5.
Car servicing allowed under new lockdown ...
Economy

Related Articles

What to do when you’ve had a pay cut

Money

What does a strong personal balance sheet look like?

Money

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.