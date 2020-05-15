Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Survey shows SA households are under significant strain
A JustMoney survey shows South Africans were under financial strain even before the lockdown
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we take a look at how South Africans are fairing financially during the Covid-19 crisis.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Emanuel Cristaudo, business head of JustMoney, a financial information provider.
This discussion starts with Cristaudo explaining the results of new research around the financial health of consumers in SA.
JustMoney’s research shows that the coronavirus pandemic has “significantly or very significantly” affected the family earnings of about three-quarters of South Africans who took part in a snapshot survey, and the vast majority of them can only afford an emergency payment of less than R5,000.
Cristaudo says the survey, in which more than 2,000 people participated, shows that people’s finances were already strained before the lockdown and that the crisis has accelerated a looming economic disaster for consumers.
Discussion points include how the survey was conducted; a look through the key findings; what the results reveal about the state of consumer finances; and an outlook for the economy.
