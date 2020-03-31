News Leader
WATCH: Why Moody’s downgraded SA to junk
Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda, Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto and economist Duma Gqubule talk to Business Day TV
31 March 2020 - 12:09
Moody’s move to downgrade SA’s credit rating to junk was not unexpected, but the timing puts additional pressure on the economy as South Africans assess the effect of the coronavirus.
Business Day TV discussed the decision with Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda, Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto and economist and founding director of the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation Duma Gqubule.
Or listen to the full audio: