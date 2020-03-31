Economy

WATCH: Why Moody’s downgraded SA to junk

Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda, Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto and economist Duma Gqubule talk to Business Day TV

31 March 2020 - 12:09 Business Day TV
Pictrue: 123RF/ONYPIX

Moody’s move to downgrade SA’s credit rating to junk was not unexpected, but the timing puts additional pressure on the economy as South Africans assess the effect of the coronavirus.

Business Day TV discussed the decision with Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda, Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto and economist and founding director of the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation Duma Gqubule.

