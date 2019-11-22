Economy

WATCH: Why the Bank kept rates on hold

Business Day TV talks to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings, Investec treasury economist Tertia Jacobs and Nedbank senior economist Nicky Weimar

22 November 2019 - 11:50 Business Day TV
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

The SA Reserve Bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, even though it has revised down its economic growth forecast for 2019 to 0.5% and inflation remains below the midpoint of its 3%-6% target band.

Business Day TV spoke to a panel of experts, including Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings, Investec treasury economist Tertia Jacobs and Nedbank senior economist Nicky Weimar, about the Bank’s decision.

Or listen to the full audio:

