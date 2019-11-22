WATCH: Why the Bank kept rates on hold

The SA Reserve Bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, even though it has revised down its economic growth forecast for 2019 to 0.5% and inflation remains below the midpoint of its 3%-6% target band.

Business Day TV spoke to a panel of experts, including Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings, Investec treasury economist Tertia Jacobs and Nedbank senior economist Nicky Weimar, about the Bank’s decision.