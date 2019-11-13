Economy Moody’s downgrade of SA firmly on the cards, say global economists BL PREMIUM

A downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service remains firmly on the cards for SA as the slow pace of reforms makes it unlikely that the country can get its fiscal house in order quickly, global analyst suggested this week.

According to a report by global economic forecast and analysis group FocusEconomics, rapidly deteriorating fiscal metrics and the absence of concrete policy measures to avert a fiscal crisis suggest a downgrade by Moody’s is likely to happen.