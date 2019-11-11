Moody’s flags rising risks as it cuts global sovereign rating outlook to ‘negative’

The increasingly antagonistic environment was also likely to damage global and national institutions, which together with lower growth, raises the probability of crises but reduces the capacity to deal with them.

“In an unpredictable environment, growth and credit risks are tilted to the downside,” Moody’s said in a report on the 142 countries it rates and their $63.2-trillion of sovereign debt.

“There are few silver linings, and a rising risk of more negative outcomes,” it said. “Unpredictable politics create an unpredictable economic and financial environment.”

While the starkest example remains the US-China trade spat, tensions that diminish growth have also risen in the Gulf, between Japan and Korea, India and Pakistan, the US and the EU, and the EU and Britain.

The first-order effect of these strains — for example, the impact of tariff increases on trade volumes — is not always severe, but the knock-on impact on investment and capital flows is likely to damage both near- and medium-term growth prospects across all regions.

Moody’s now expects growth in G20 group of top world economies to stay near 2.6% in 2020, after 3% in 2018.